Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Cardi B Arrives at Court as Pregnancy Rumors Heat Up

Cardi B Let's Wrap This Case Up With A Bow!!! 🎀

By TMZ Staff
Published
090225_cardi_b_court_arrival_kal_v2
ARRIVING IN STYLE
TMZ.com

Cardi B made a grand fashion statement as she arrived in court today ... she's the gift that keeps on giving unforgettable testimony!!!

We caught Cardi heading into court in Alhambra, California -- just east of L.A. -- dripped down in a bold black-and-white polka dot dress combo, which she accented with a big red bow Tuesday morning.

The "Imaginary Playerz" rapper hopped out and made sure her hair and outfit were straight, and then slowly made her way to the courthouse steps with the assistance of her bodyguard and record label rep, Shawn Holiday.

082825_cardi_b_kal
CARDI LEAVING COURT

Cardi's been dodging pregnancy rumors since last week after she appeared to show up to court with a protruding belly and a cautious waddle to match.

You can hear someone ask to confirm or deny today, but she just walked into the building ... check the video for her body language.

082725_cardi_b_security_guard_kal
SHE'S BUILT DIFFERENT
Court TV

Cardi's expecting to hear the verdict later Tuesday ... she's being sued by a security guard for $24 million over an alleged altercation in a Beverly Hills obstetrician's office in 2018, when Cardi was pregnant with her first child.

Related articles