Cardi B Arrives at Court as Pregnancy Rumors Heat Up

Cardi B made a grand fashion statement as she arrived in court today ... she's the gift that keeps on giving unforgettable testimony!!!

We caught Cardi heading into court in Alhambra, California -- just east of L.A. -- dripped down in a bold black-and-white polka dot dress combo, which she accented with a big red bow Tuesday morning.

The "Imaginary Playerz" rapper hopped out and made sure her hair and outfit were straight, and then slowly made her way to the courthouse steps with the assistance of her bodyguard and record label rep, Shawn Holiday.

Cardi's been dodging pregnancy rumors since last week after she appeared to show up to court with a protruding belly and a cautious waddle to match.

You can hear someone ask to confirm or deny today, but she just walked into the building ... check the video for her body language.

