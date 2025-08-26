Cardi B Testifies in Civil Trial, Says She Called Security Guard 'B*tch'

Play video content Court TV

Cardi B is telling her side of the story in a civil trial with a former security guard ... and she says she called the woman a bitch for recording her in a doctor's office.

The "Bodak Yellow" rapper took the stand Tuesday and testified she was walking through a Beverly Hills obstetrician's office while 4 months pregnant in 2018 when a security guard at the building, Emani Ellis, started following her and recording on a smartphone.

Play video content Court TV

Cardi says she confronted the woman and they got in each other's faces in the hallway and called each other all sorts of nasty names ... including "bitch."

CB testified things never got physical ... despite Ellis claiming on the stand Monday that Cardi took a swing at her and used a long fingernail to slice open her left cheek.

Cardi says Ellis is way bigger than her and she wouldn't try to attack her ... instead, extending verbal jabs.

Play video content CourtTV

While Cardi said Ellis was recording her with a phone, she testified she never saw the alleged footage.