Cardi B's Vegas Mic Back on eBay for $1 Million or Best Offer

The microphone Cardi B infamously threw at a fan in Vegas that's at the center of a new lawsuit is up for sale again -- any takers???

If you recall, Scott Fisher, the man who previously owned and listed the microphone, attempted to pawn it off for $100K ... yet the sale went kaput after trolls were revealed to be driving up the bids.

Play video content 7/29/23 Twitter, TikTok / @j_blizzyy

The mic ended up selling for $2,550, and the new buyer is testing its worth ... hoping to net up to a $1 million for the mic -- but he's of course willing to field any offer that makes cents!!!

The newest seller is opting to remain anonymous, but he tells us he alerted the attorney for Jane Doe -- the one who's suing Cardi -- earlier this week to let them know the microphone was returning to eBay.

He gave them first dibs to buy the mic from him, but he says they ultimately weren't interested.

Cardi's appearance at WWE SummerSlam last week and the announcement of her new album sparked the seller's idea to resell the mic ... the rapper's current buzz makes her collectibles worth grabbing!!!

Play video content 7/29/23 SplashNews.com

The mic seller says he's already gotten an offer for $40K offline -- along with a few others -- so it may not be in his possession much longer. In the listing, he claims he'll be donating a portion of the sale to the NAACP, and says his thoughts and prayers go out to the victim.

All this public attention aligns with Jane Doe's claims that the original $100K auction "exacerbated [her] emotional distress" as she's seeking damages for that distress, as well as assault, battery and more.

Play video content TMZ.com