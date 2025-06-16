Cardi B Debuts Daughter Blossom Belle on Instagram

Cardi B popped the lid off her third child's name in a fit of anger ... but now, the rapper is unveiling her recent baby in a bundle of joy!!!

On Monday, Cardi posted an IG photo dump of her kids swimming in pools -- and Louis Vuitton -- including the 8-month-old Blossom Belle, the daughter she shares with her estranged husband Offset.

The little tyke was all smiles rummaging through her mommy's things, and Cardi even hinted on her IG stories that BB likes causing mischief amongst her siblings.

Cardi's other kids, Kulture and Wave, also appear to be blossoming into young adults, and Cardi was all smiles as she posed with the kids and her fancy umbrella.

It was also a quiet Father's Day for the former lovebirds -- far removed from this past Memorial Day, when Cardi wanted Offset unalived.