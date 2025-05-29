Cardi B Roasts Hazel-E Over 'Love & Hip Hop' Sleeping Around Accusations

Cardi B didn't take kindly to Hazel-E's latest interview Wednesday ... where Hazel-E claimed the "Bodak Yellow" rapper earned her "Love & Hip Hop" status and Diamond plaques by sleeping her way to the top!!!

Hazel-E was a recent guest on "Shirley's Temple" podcast when she went on a rant about Cardi's career -- prompting Cardi to give her a full smackdown in the DMs.

We're told by production sources the episode was shot in March and Hazel had some tequila to drink on the set ... which may have contributed to her saucy jabs at Cardi!!!

According to Hazel, Cardi allowed herself to be pimped out by the industry ... going from "hood rat" to a 3-kid marriage to Offset, stalling out on releasing music.

Cardi got wind of the interview and completely unloaded on Hazel ... criticizing her surgery-enhanced features and scoffing at the thought she would copy a theme for her child's birthday party and call it her own.

Cardi went on to remind Hazel that "LHH" creator Mona Scott-Young handpicked HER to come onboard the franchise, and denied ever sleeping with anyone for a track -- including her estranged husband!!!

Hazel accused Cardi of ruining Offset's life ... but Cardi would hear none of it.

Despite their stalled divorce, Cardi gave Offset props for his successful rap career and celebrated her new beau Stefon Diggs' upcoming NFL season ... compared to Hazel-E's bitterness and jealousy.

Remember, we recently spoke to producer RoccStar who floated the idea of "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood" returning to the fold ... for the right price, of course.