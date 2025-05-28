Stefon Diggs Boat Video On Patriots' Radar, Coach Mike Vrabel Says

Play video content New England Patriots

Stefon Diggs' weekend boat trip with Cardi B has made it to his boss' desk -- New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel was asked all about the video making rounds during media availability on Wednesday ... and he said the team is well aware of the matter.

The 31-year-old wide receiver raised eyebrows after a short clip was published all over the internet on Tuesday ... showing him chatting it up with three women in bikinis before opening a container to expose a mystery pink substance.

Stefon Diggs will lead the Patriots receiver room like he’s leading the crew of this boat. That’s my WR1 pic.twitter.com/Qcc9mQSlHs — Jerry Thornton (@jerrythornton1) May 27, 2025 @jerrythornton1

In the video, he appears to tell the women to not take all of it ... but instructs them to go have fun and come back to him.

Vrabel was asked about the situation minutes ago ... and while he did not get into specifics, he did say the franchise wasn't in the dark.

"It's something that we're aware of," Vrabel said. "Obviously, we want to make great decisions on and off the field, and we're hoping that with our time here on the field today, and that when we don't have a script and we're on the call-it periods, that we're making great decisions."

"The message will be the same for all our players -- that we're trying to make great decisions, and any conversations that I've had with Stefon will remain between him and I and the club."

Play video content TMZ.com

Vrabel reiterated he talks to every player daily ... but also made it clear the current OTA period is not mandatory, so Diggs doesn't have to be present this week if he doesn't want -- which is good news for his new lady.