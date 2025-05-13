Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs Look Smitten At Knicks Game Amid Dating Rumors

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs Pack on PDA At Knicks Game Amid Dating Chatter

Published
stefon diggs and cardi b knicks game getty 3
Getty

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs looked cute and coupley while making their first official public appearance together amid dating rumors ... strolling up to Monday's Knicks vs. Celtics game at New York City's Madison Square Garden hand in hand.

They looked just as smitten inside the famous venue -- the "Wap" hitmaker at one point placed a hand on her rumored beau's thigh ... and was later photographed sweetly caressing his face.

stefon diggs and cardi b knicks game getty 2
Getty

In another pic, Stefon looked cool and confident with his arm wrapped around Cardi ... possibly confirming what fans have been speculating for months -- that she's all his.

stefon diggs and cardi b knicks game getty 1
Getty

While the pair have been seen in public before, their outings have never been quite so official. Remember ... we caught them on a Valentine's Day date in Miami back in February.

021625_cardi_b-kal
New Boo ???
TMZ.com

And of course, we can't forget the lively lap dance the Grammy winner gave the NFL star after he signed a lucrative $69 million deal with the Patriots just last month.

Celebs Pack Madison Square Garden for Knicks vs. Celtics Game 4
Launch Gallery
Celebs Pack MSG Launch Gallery
Getty

Though they haven't officially confirmed their relationship ... all the signs are pointing that way -- and Cardi's ex Offset even gave his stamp of approval when he said he was "happy" for her on Instagram in April.

Cardi B and Offset -- Family Photos
Launch Gallery
Cardi B And Offset Family Photos Launch Gallery

As you know ... the parents of three have been on-and-off for years, with the "I Like It" rapper filing for divorce twice -- once in 2020 and again last year.

Though they're not officially divorced ... it seems like they're both ready to move on.

related articles