Cardi B and Stefon Diggs Look Smitten At Knicks Game Amid Dating Rumors

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs looked cute and coupley while making their first official public appearance together amid dating rumors ... strolling up to Monday's Knicks vs. Celtics game at New York City's Madison Square Garden hand in hand.

They looked just as smitten inside the famous venue -- the "Wap" hitmaker at one point placed a hand on her rumored beau's thigh ... and was later photographed sweetly caressing his face.

In another pic, Stefon looked cool and confident with his arm wrapped around Cardi ... possibly confirming what fans have been speculating for months -- that she's all his.

While the pair have been seen in public before, their outings have never been quite so official. Remember ... we caught them on a Valentine's Day date in Miami back in February.

Play video content TMZ.com

And of course, we can't forget the lively lap dance the Grammy winner gave the NFL star after he signed a lucrative $69 million deal with the Patriots just last month.

Though they haven't officially confirmed their relationship ... all the signs are pointing that way -- and Cardi's ex Offset even gave his stamp of approval when he said he was "happy" for her on Instagram in April.

As you know ... the parents of three have been on-and-off for years, with the "I Like It" rapper filing for divorce twice -- once in 2020 and again last year.