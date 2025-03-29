Cardi B Claims Offset is Using Bloggers to Spread Rumors About Her

Cardi B claims she's got dirt on a bunch of people -- including her estranged husband Offset -- that she's about to drop ... all because she says he's using bloggers to come after her.

The rapper hosted a session on X Spaces ... and, she fired off some shots at her soon-to-be ex-husband during the convo -- alleging he's actually consorting with online blogs to spread rumors about her.

Play video content

Listen to the clip for yourself ... Cardi says she's constantly had trolls hitting her up or messaging people she's close to -- and, it's clearly upsetting her. Now, she says it's her turn, 'cause the "demon is inside" of her and she's gotta let it out.

Cardi then makes mention of her ex, ... claiming he's got a lot of blogger friends who are posting about her -- even though she would never do the same to him. Worth noting, she doesn't provide any physical evidence to back up these claims.

She starts rambling from there -- claiming she wants an apology from a couple people she doesn't name specifically -- but, bottom line, she's still clearly pissed at Offset ... so, their split is still anything but amicable.

As you know ... Cardi filed for divorce last summer -- though both sides have said they drifted apart, insisting there was no cheating involved.

Cardi has lobbed attacks at Offset in the months sense ... telling fans she hopes he gets hit by a truck while Offset accused Cardi of having sex with someone while she was pregnant with their child.

Seems things are heating up between the two again while they slowly march to divorce.