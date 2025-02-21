Cardi B Collabs With DJ Khaled for 'Smurfs' Anthem 'Higher Love'

Cardi B showed her versatility and toned DOWN her raunchy raps to kick off the soundtrack for the upcoming "Smurfs" summer blockbuster!!!

On Friday, DJ Khaled and Cardi reunited for their latest collab, "Higher Love" ... a bubbly sample of Belinda Carlisle's "Heaven Is a Place on Earth."

Cardi's been in her single-girl era this year but her G-rated bars still hint at some shade towards her ex, Offset, when she flows, "Everybody need love and I need some too / Diamonds look sad 'cause each one blue ... Sweet like dessert but do you deserve it? / Think about me, I'm on your mental."

We do know Cardi had a fun time last week on Valentine's Day marauding with Stefon Diggs. She's telling the boys her time will be valued ... with higher love!!!

The song's also a breath of fresh air for Khaled's timeline ... after Drake dissed him, and a random casket with anti-OVO labels showed up at his doorstep!!!

The Smurfs track also features singers Natania & Subhi from South Asian-focused record label Desi Trill ... which was co-founded by Khaled's Roc Nation bud, Ty Ty Smith.