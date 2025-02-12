Cardi B Blames Trump for Ruining $3K Heels at Super Bowl, Wants Deported Uncle Back

Cardi B is blaming President Trump for some serious wear and tear on the fancy heels she wore to the Super Bowl ... and she wants her deported uncle returned to the country as payback.

The "I Like It" rapper says Trump's presence at Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans created a super tight security situation, which she says forced her to walk a long way in her $3,000 Christian Louboutin heels.

Cardi says Trump and his Secret Service detail resulted in the VIP golf cart transportation courtesy service being cut off early ... so she had to walk further than she anticipated, and her red-bottom heels took a beating.

CB showed off the damage in a social media rant, ripping Trump for becoming the first sitting president to attend the Super Bowl.

She says the situation made her dislike Trump -- even "lesser" than she already did -- but she's got a solution for easing her pain.

Cardi says Trump can make everything right with her ... if he pulls some strings to pluck her unnamed deported uncle out of his native country and bring him back to America.