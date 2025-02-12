Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Cardi B Blames Trump for Ruining $3K Heels at Super Bowl, Wants Deported Uncle Back

Cardi B My Heels Are Ruined Because of Trump ... I Want My Deported Uncle Back as Compensation!!!

Published
cardi b trump shoe sue main getty instagram composite
Getty / Instagram @iamcardib Composite

Cardi B is blaming President Trump for some serious wear and tear on the fancy heels she wore to the Super Bowl ... and she wants her deported uncle returned to the country as payback.

021225_cardi_b_kal
NOW I LIKE HIM LESS!!!

The "I Like It" rapper says Trump's presence at Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans created a super tight security situation, which she says forced her to walk a long way in her $3,000 Christian Louboutin heels.

021225-cardi-b-shoe

Cardi says Trump and his Secret Service detail resulted in the VIP golf cart transportation courtesy service being cut off early ... so she had to walk further than she anticipated, and her red-bottom heels took a beating.

CB showed off the damage in a social media rant, ripping Trump for becoming the first sitting president to attend the Super Bowl.

cardi b heel instagram sub
Instagram / @iamcardib

She says the situation made her dislike Trump -- even "lesser" than she already did -- but she's got a solution for easing her pain.

donald trump super bowl lix
Getty

Cardi says Trump can make everything right with her ... if he pulls some strings to pluck her unnamed deported uncle out of his native country and bring him back to America.

wendy-williams-INLINE-PROMO

Is it just us, or does Cardi's demand sound like a Hail Mary?!?

related articles