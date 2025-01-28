Cardi B's Body Piercer Warns Against Butt Microdermals, Still 'Cool' Though

Play video content TMZ.com

Brian Keith Thompson, a celebrity tattooist and body piercer, is issuing a major warning to those wanting to jump on the butt crack piercing trend like Cardi B.

Brian, who owns Body Electric Tattoo in Los Angeles, applauds the "WAP" rapper for getting such a "cool" bit of drip ... but warns the strategically placed piercing is NOT for the faint of heart.

Thompson tells us the gluteal microdermals -- a horizontal surface piercing -- take a long time to heal and can scar "really badly" ... with the risk of infection being high due to the location of the jewelry.

BKT believes Cardi can pull off this tricky piercing given her extensive track record ... she already has piercings in her ears, nose, lip, chest, belly button, and eyebrow. Yet, he says he'd warn "the general public" against getting the piercing, since he feels responsible for all his work.

He adds ... "Once you do something like that, you own it. So, all the problems that come in, you've got to own those too."

Time to party with Cardi. Introducing our September 2020 cover star, Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar aka the inimitable @iamcardib! In conversation with @Marjon_Carlos, Cardi opens up about her new music, marriage to Offset, and justice for #BreonnaTaylor. https://t.co/k5UD21OlN1 pic.twitter.com/LRR1GiPERD — ELLE Magazine (US) (@ELLEmagazine) August 11, 2020 @ELLEmagazine

Though Brian didn't do Cardi's latest piercing, he did give her the microdermals for her chest and the lip piercing she rocked on her 2020 Elle cover.