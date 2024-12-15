Cardi B Twerks at Club in See-Through Bodysuit, Offset at Same Venue

Play video content Instagram/ @iamcardib

Cardi B's throwing around those "bongos" like there's no tomorrow ... twerking while a foot off the ground at a club -- and. it looks like her estranged husband was just a few feet away.

The rapper posted a video from this weekend to her IG story ... jumping up on a railing a few feet off the ground and hanging down while gyrating to the music.

Her long, platinum blonde locks are doing little to cover her backside ... and, the see-through bodysuit she's wearing is hugging her tight too.

It appears Offset was at the same club as Cardi ... taking in her dance moves from just feet away and even showering her with dollar bills at one point.

It's unclear if the two actually chatted or kept a respecful distance ... but, it looks like they were able to amicably occupy the same space at least.

Offset turned 33 Saturday ... unclear if this was his birthday bash -- but, this doesn't seem like a likely coincidence of two soon-to-be exes just happening to run into one another.

As you know ... Cardi filed for divorce from her longtime partner back in August -- and, in the months since, she's blasted the Migos star as a "narcissist" and a "dark cloud."

BTW ... Cardi had a busy weekend -- singing to "Santa Claus is Comin' to Town," but changing the lyrics to "Cardi B is comin' to steal your man..." so sounds like she's ready to find herself a new dude.

