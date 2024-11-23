Cardi B Stuns in Skin-Tight Denim Outfit While Partying in NYC

Cardi B had her curves on full display Friday night ... when she dazzled in New York for a friend's birthday.

The superstar rapper was snapped exiting the restaurant Sei Less ... wrapping up a night of celebrations in a skin-tight denim ensemble, rockin' beige leather highness pumps.

We really don't need to point out the obvious ... but the artist was lookin' good during her night out!

Cardi's head-turning night comes a day after she posted to Instagram she had a parent-teacher conference coming up ... and explained how she planned to keep her kids with her ex Offset in line with their studies.

Cardi jokingly warned in the IG video ... "I better hear some good s*** or else ... iPads will be broken, phones will be thrown in the garbage, TVs will be disconnected, cables will be turned off. I am not playing. I am that type of mom."

As we reported ... Cardi and Offset are in the middle of a divorce ... which took a contentious turn when the "Bodak Yellow" rapper said she wished her ex would "get hit by a f***in truck."