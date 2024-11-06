Plies Sues Megan Thee Stallion, GloRilla, Cardi B, Soulja Boy for Song-Stealing

Now that the election is over, Plies is coming hard for his sisters-in-Kamala Harris -- filing a lawsuit against Megan Thee Stallion, GloRilla, and Cardi B for copyright infringement!!!

And according to Plies, Soulja Boy can't claim "first" to using the beat on one of his big tracks ... which he says was taken from one of his old songs!

TMZ Hip Hop obtained legal docs filed by Plies on Wednesday claiming his 2008 track "Me & My Goons" first got jacked by Soulja Boy in 2010 on his "Pretty Boy Swag" anthem.

Fast-forward 2+ decades and Meg and Glo's "Wanna Be" collab, which Plies says also used his infrared countdown beat in becoming one of the summer's hottest rap tracks!!!

Cardi B hopped on the "Wanna Be" remix on Memorial Day -- so Plies is suing her too for essentially riding the wave Plies says he started before any of these women were even rapping!!!

The suit also names Meg's Hot Girl Productions, Soulja's former imprint Collipark Productions, and record labels Universal Music Group, Collective Music Group and Interscope as defendants.

If the suit is successful, the damages could cost everyone plenty of shiny pennies.

