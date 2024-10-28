Plies Predicts Kamala Harris Presidential Win on Tribute Track 'Mrs. 47'

We Need 'Mrs. 47' ... Not The Other Guy!!!

Plies is no friend to Donald Trump, and put his outspoken political views into digital format to pre-seat Kamala Harris into the Oval Office -- with a rap song tribute!!!

On Monday, the Florida rapper toned down his usual rambunctious act and got serious on his new song "Mrs. 47" -- not only dedicated to the potential President Harris, but to Plies' late grandmother ... the track fulfills a promise he made.

Plies refers to KH as a highly qualified woman over the somber instrumental and rips voters who call her things such as "slut" or "tramp."

He also takes aim at Donald Trump ... "Snoop said it best, 'Don't hate White people, just don't deal with Trump / He hate the have-nots so much, he don't even wanna feed 'em lunch!'"

The track comes on the heels of Trump's NYC rally promoting unsavory comments about Puerto Rico ... and Plies goes on to rap in favor of equality and women's rights.

The election showdown is around the corner and we'll know soon enough if Plies' prediction comes true!!!