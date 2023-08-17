Plies Blasts Britney Spears' 'Baby One More Time' Amid Sam Asghari Divorce

The fact a handful of Britney Spears' supporters are blaming Plies for sabotaging Britney and Sam Asghari's marriage isn't lost on the "Bust It Baby" rapper ... and he's been trolling them all morning with plenty of glee!!!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

A highly amused Plies hopped in his whip and took to IG on Thursday to troll the internet after we broke the story of their split and then covered Sam's divorce filing ... laughing manically while blasting Britney's iconic "...Baby One More Time" to the speaker's max volume!!!

Plies has made it a point to boost the buzz of several of Britney's bizarre dancing videos ... his IG is reminiscent of a mini BS shrine already after months of reacting ... and some passionate fans have already named him to be the scapegoat ... without any concrete evidence, of course.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Britney may be more concerned with buying herself a horse instead of her crumbling nuptials at the moment but as we reported, a pretty explosive argument and cheating allegations forced Sam to file for divorce ... and the situation could possibly take even more downturns.