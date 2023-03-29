Plies Calls Out Chick-fil-A After 3 Items Cost Nearly $20
3/29/2023 9:55 AM PT
Plies is taking his ass to Church's ... a declaration arrived at after his latest trip to Chick-fil-A got his blood boiling over what he, obviously, considers ridiculously high prices.
The Florida rapper called out the chicken chain Tuesday right after he ordered three items -- a cobb salad with nuggets, a large fruit cup, and a bottled water ... all of which ran his pockets $18.74.
Plies immediately rethought his decision to hit Chick-fil-A and began to compare its prices to Church's and Applebee's ... and all the value he missed out on.
Chick-fil-A is renowned for its drive-thru speed, but Plies says he's willing to wait a bit if the meal is more reasonably priced.
He's booked for plenty of shows, so we're sure he has the cash for Chick-fil-A ... but some things are just a matter of principle. Or pennies!!!