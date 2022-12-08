Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Plies Says Be Happy for Brittney Griner Now and Paul Whelan Later

Plies Be Happy For Brittney Griner!!! Celebrate Whelan When He's Released

12/8/2022 1:17 PM PT
LOWKEY BRITTNEY HATE
Instagram / @plies

Plies is ecstatic about Brittney Griner's release from a Russian prison ... and says there's no reason for Paul Whelan's plight to overshadow the WNBA star's homecoming.

The Florida rapper went on a rant about people, like his cousin, who are focusing on the sad and disappointing fact Whelan -- a retired Marine -- is still in a Russian prison, as he has been for almost 4 years.

FACE TO FACE
TASS

Plies acknowledges Whelan's sentence is BS ... but says no one gave a damn about Whelan before BG got detained and turned into a political pawn. He suspects Paul's newfound supporters are really just Brittney haters.

That particular shoe might fit Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons, who has since apologized for initially reacting to the news with an outcry for Paul. For what it's worth, Whelan himself told CNN Thursday he's disappointed in Biden for not making a deal for his release.

The embattled WNBA star was released Thursday in exchange for "Merchant of Death" arms dealer Viktor Bout ... after nearly 10 months of diplomatic negotiations.

Plies says he has a new nickname for President Joe Biden: "Big State Biden"

BIDEN GOT HER OUT
Instagram / @plies

Now that Brit is free, Plies thinks Joe should focus on another "BG" -- the incarcerated Cash Money Hot Boy rapper B.G. who's been locked up for years on federal weapons charges.

