Brittney Griner, Viktor Bout Prisoner Swap In UAE Caught On Video

Brittney Griner and Viktor Bout crossed paths on a UAE airport tarmac in the hours after the United States and Russia agreed to a prisoner swap ... and the moment was all captured on video.

The footage, shot by Russian state media outlet TASS, was released on Thursday afternoon.

In the clip, you can see Griner, wearing a red jacket, walking along with officials outside of private planes ... before coming into contact with Bout.

The men in the video all shook hands once they got within feet of each other. It's unclear if Griner and Bout did the same -- the video cut out as the WNBA star appeared to step toward the arms dealer.

In the footage, you can clearly see Griner's signature dreadlocks have been cut off. The last time we saw her at a court hearing in late October, her hair had still been long.

Further video released on Thursday shows Griner was in great spirits after the trade between the two countries was made ... telling someone on a plane that she was "good" -- and "happy."

Griner had been detained in Russia since February -- following allegations she brought hashish oil in her luggage to a Moscow airport. In August, she was sentenced to nine years behind bars in the case.

