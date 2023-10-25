Kirk Franklin in Talks With Plies to Collab After Years of Twinning Memes

Kirk Franklin is 100% in for a collaboration with Plies -- the internet's been telling him for YEARS he resembles the "Bust It Baby" rapper ... so what the heck, right???

The gospel music legend was pranked by "The Morning Hustle" radio crew on Wednesday when he walked into the station for his interview and was met with a billboard with his name ... but Plies' mug on it.

Lesser eyes can't tell the difference!!! 🤷🏾‍♂️

Kirk says he's been in contact with Plies about collaborating for the good of the Miami community and praised the rapper for his insightful social media commentary. He can tell Plies genuinely cares to help.

The collab will put the 2 platinum-selling artists in the same place at the same time ... fans, and apparently Lore'l still aren't convinced they're not the same person.

