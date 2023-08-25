Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Plies Clowns Black Trump Supporters Following Mug Shot, Indictment

Plies 'N****s 4 Trump' Dude's Been Dusty 4 Life!!!

8/25/2023 1:47 PM PT
Plies is having a field day on Donald Trump in the wake of the ex-president's 4th indictment ... gunning for 45's Black supporters wearing their allegiance on their chest.

The "Ritz Carlton" rapper poked fun at Trump's mug shot and the seemingly inaccurate stats -- 6'3", 215 lbs -- on his booking sheet. Plies is also taking it to the Georgia man who went viral earlier this week for conducting an interview while wearing a shirt that says "N**** 4 Trump."

Plies didn't hold his tongue and accused the man (and everyone like him) of being cornballs back in high school ... while smelling funky and never getting haircuts.

plies tweets

There's been a lot of contention for African Americans affiliated with the Republican party as of late ... Charlamagne and GOP presidential candidate Larry Elder went blow-for-blow this week, splitting opinions down the middle.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Not Plies though ... he's as anti-Trump as it gets!!!

