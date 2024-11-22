Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Cardi B Threatens to Destroy Kids' iPads Ahead of Parent-Teacher Conference

Cardi B has threatened drastic action in order to secure good behavior from her kids at school ... going after what they care about most -- their iPads.

The rapper posted on her Instagram Stories Thursday, where she revealed she had a couple parent-teacher conferences coming up ... and noted how she planned to keep her kids with ex Offset -- including daughter Kulture, who's 6, and son Wave, who's 3 -- on their toes.

She warned in the video ... "I better hear some good s*** or else ... iPads will be broken, phones will be thrown in the garbage, TVs will be disconnected, cables will be turned off. I am not playing. I am that type of mom."

Though, Cardi quickly walked back her threat, noting she was just "kidding" ... but was hoping to get good news from her kiddos' educators.

Thankfully, Cardi will have a bit of time before she has to worry about her youngest child ... her third kid, a daughter, who she welcomed in September. However, she's yet to reveal the little one's name ... but some fans have guessed "Bloom" or "Blossom" given a very telling charm bracelet Cardi wore earlier this month.

Despite their new addition, Cardi and Offset are still in the midst of their divorce ... which took a contentious turn this fall when the "Bodak Yellow" rapper said she wished her ex would "get hit by a f***in truck."

The pair still co-parent their children together ... they even reunited at their son's birthday at the end of August.

At the end of the day, the 2 will always be family.

