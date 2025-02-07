Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Cardi B Parties on Bourbon Street to Kick Off Super Bowl Weekend

020725_cardi_b_throwing-_beads-kal
Cardi Gras
Cardi B is in full celebration mode ahead of the Super Bowl … turning up in style on the streets of New Orleans with a top-shelf booze brand!

Peep this vid of Cardi turning Bourbon Street into "Cardi Gras" Friday… linking up with Fat Tuesday, tossing back her vodka-infused Whipshots collab with the company, and lobbing 'em into the crowd so everyone could get a taste of the party.

020725_cardi_b_walking-streets-kal
CARDI IN THE STREETS!!!
Everyone in town got a front-row seat to the Cardi B show -- she was out and about, keeping the vibes high and making sure everyone is hyped for the weekend.

350 Gallon Daiquiri to NOLA with Cardi B’s Whipshots
Cardi and Fat Tuesday got the Super Bowl LIX party started in a big way in the morning -- literally -- unleashing the world’s biggest daiquiri, a boozy beast that took six months to perfect!

020725-cardi-b-takes-pictures-kal
SNAPPIN' SHOTS
Looks like Cardi didn't just bring the party -- she served up a whole damn tidal wave of tequila-fueled turn-up!

