Cardi B Parties on Bourbon Street to Kick Off Super Bowl Weekend

Cardi B is in full celebration mode ahead of the Super Bowl … turning up in style on the streets of New Orleans with a top-shelf booze brand!

Peep this vid of Cardi turning Bourbon Street into "Cardi Gras" Friday… linking up with Fat Tuesday, tossing back her vodka-infused Whipshots collab with the company, and lobbing 'em into the crowd so everyone could get a taste of the party.

Everyone in town got a front-row seat to the Cardi B show -- she was out and about, keeping the vibes high and making sure everyone is hyped for the weekend.

Cardi and Fat Tuesday got the Super Bowl LIX party started in a big way in the morning -- literally -- unleashing the world’s biggest daiquiri, a boozy beast that took six months to perfect!

