Cardi B Parties on Bourbon Street to Kick Off Super Bowl Weekend
Cardi B 'Shake It' On Bourbon Street!!!
Cardi B is in full celebration mode ahead of the Super Bowl … turning up in style on the streets of New Orleans with a top-shelf booze brand!
Peep this vid of Cardi turning Bourbon Street into "Cardi Gras" Friday… linking up with Fat Tuesday, tossing back her vodka-infused Whipshots collab with the company, and lobbing 'em into the crowd so everyone could get a taste of the party.
Everyone in town got a front-row seat to the Cardi B show -- she was out and about, keeping the vibes high and making sure everyone is hyped for the weekend.
Cardi and Fat Tuesday got the Super Bowl LIX party started in a big way in the morning -- literally -- unleashing the world’s biggest daiquiri, a boozy beast that took six months to perfect!
Looks like Cardi didn't just bring the party -- she served up a whole damn tidal wave of tequila-fueled turn-up!