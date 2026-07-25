Drakeo the Ruler's Security Guard Claims He Saw YG With Knife During Fatal Brawl

A security guard for Drakeo the Ruler who says he was working for the rapper in late 2021 alleges he saw YG with a knife during the brawl that took Drakeo's life.

In a deposition from March 19, 2025, Alrick Cooper III -- a member of Drakeo's security detail at the Once Upon a Time in L.A. festival on December 18, 2021 -- swore YG was “front and center” during the fight, the Los Angeles Times reports.

Cooper claims YG was one of three men carrying what he said appeared to be short, improvised knives.

Worth noting ... Cooper admits he couldn't see YG's face -- the man he says was the rapper had a ski mask on -- but adds he recognized him from his hazel eyes, his height and his demeanor, among other characteristics.

This deposition only came out in recent court filings ... not long before cops executed a search warrant at a Burbank home connected to YG this week.

We broke the story ... YG was detained on Thursday morning by cops around 7 AM. He was not arrested -- and actually participated in a Verzuz battle against The Game that evening.