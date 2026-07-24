YG Jokes About Police Detainment During VERZUZ Battle With The Game

YG's staying 'bool, balm and bollected' after being detained by police ... mentioning his run-in with cops during his rap battle with The Game ... and brushing it off like it's NBD.

The rapper showed up for a VERZUZ battle Thursday ... only hours after he was detained while law enforcement executed a search warrant tied to a murder investigation ... and he addressed the issue on stage.

YG told The Game ... "I almost didn't make it to this motherf***er" ... a clear reference to his detainment.

The Game told YG he saw the news on TMZ -- we broke the story -- and he worried for his fellow rapper ... and feared their battle might have been scrapped.

Play video content Video: Rapper YG Detained as Cops Execute Search Warrant Over Drakeo the Ruler Murder TMZ.com

As we told you ... YG had a run-in with cops Thursday morning during a SWAT response -- but he was ultimately released.

Cops were executing a search warrant connected to their Drakeo the Ruler murder investigation ... and the property that was searched is connected to YG. He's denied any involvement in Drakeo's murder.