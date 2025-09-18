Tierra Whack Raps 'Clones' in Mosh Pit With 'Him' Star Tyriq Withers

Play video content TMZ.com

Tierra Whack is dipping her feet into the acting world, but at last night's after-party for the premiere of the Jordan Peele-produced film, "Him," she proved she can still command a mosh pit of epic proportions!!!

TMZ Hip Hop obtained video of Tierra performing for a packed house inside LAVO Los Angeles ... which included Marlon Wayans, YG, Julia Fox, Armani White, Don Benjamin, AzChike, Ray Vaughn, Guapdad 4000 and several other “Him” cast members.

Tierra makes her acting debut in the film and also has a song titled "Tip Toe" featured on the soundtrack, singling out Tyriq ... telling him how much she wanted to color him bad and sex him up.

The Philly-born rapper doesn’t drink or smoke, but had the juice going loose in her veins … Red Bull that is!!!

During a spirited performance of her mind-boggling banger “Clones,” Tierra jumped into the crowd, ordering the fans to get low and mosh -- and Tyriq took her up on her offer on the dance floor.