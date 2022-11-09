Tierra Whack Detained & Cited For Loaded Gun At Philly Airport

Philly rapper Tierra Whack had a rough time at her hometown airport ... the enigmatic lyricist was detained and cited for disorderly conduct after she allegedly brought a loaded gun into the building.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ Hip Hop Tierra's bag was searched by Homeland Security officials at an X-ray checkpoint inside Philadelphia International Airport ... when they discovered the gun loaded with 6 live rounds in the magazine and none in the chamber.

We're told authorities believe it was an honest mistake and Tierra wasn't intentionally trying to bring the weapon onboard ... nor did she intend to hurt someone.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Tierra is actually licensed to carry a firearm in the state of Pennsylvania ... but that doesn’t mean you can bring it on an airplane, which is prohibited under federal law. We’re told the gun was confiscated and, after a short detention, Tierra was issued a disorderly conduct citation and released.