TSA Finds Gun Stuffed in Raw Chicken at Florida Airport

TSA agents in South Florida aren't pullin' anyone's wing after confiscating a raw chicken -- one that turned out to be fully loaded.

The Transportation Security Administration posted the raw crime Monday ... showing the offending bird stuffed with a handgun after it was seized at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

The bird seemed to be completely packaged, with the firearm wrapped up tight in plastic and then jammed into the bird ... a pretty dangerous spin on the whole Turducken craze.

Chickens -- raw or cooked -- are ok to travel with passengers, according to TSA's guidelines, but obviously, firearms inside said chicken ... ain't gonna fly.

FYI -- the airports in FL have seen a MAJOR spike in illegal guns at security checkpoints ... with 700 total found across the state so far this year, but we're guessing nothing like this.