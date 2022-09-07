Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Rapper Kamaiyah Arrested, Allegedly Had Loaded Gun at Airport

9/7/2022 1:00 AM PT

Cali rapper Kamaiyah might be sticking to her guns a little too closely these days -- according to cops the Oakland native was busted at an airport with a loaded gun.

Burbank police sources tell TMZ Hip Hop ... Kamaiyah was catching a flight from Burbank, CA to Oakland on August 31 when TSA agents say they found a loaded .380 semi-automatic pistol inside her purse.

We're told agents also discovered Kamaiyah had a long-standing warrant for her arrest stemming from a pretty infamous 2019 incident -- cops say she fired off a round inside a movie screening room at a Burbank condominium complex.

As for this new airport arrest ... Kamaiyah was booked and held on $70,000 bail, before posting bond.

Her latest album "Divine Timing" dropped off its deluxe edition a couple of weeks ago ... along with nifty trigger-happy cover art with Kamaiyah clutching 2 pistols and showing off the laser beam.

She's currently supporting the project through her Kreative Kontrol Tour across the West Coast.

