Rapper Kamaiyah Arrested, Allegedly Had Loaded Gun at Airport
Kamaiyah Busted With Loaded Gun at Airport!!! Old Gun Case Bites Her
9/7/2022 1:00 AM PT
Cali rapper Kamaiyah might be sticking to her guns a little too closely these days -- according to cops the Oakland native was busted at an airport with a loaded gun.
Burbank police sources tell TMZ Hip Hop ... Kamaiyah was catching a flight from Burbank, CA to Oakland on August 31 when TSA agents say they found a loaded .380 semi-automatic pistol inside her purse.
Rapper Kamaiyah Arrested for Firing Gun in Movie Screening Room
We're told agents also discovered Kamaiyah had a long-standing warrant for her arrest stemming from a pretty infamous 2019 incident -- cops say she fired off a round inside a movie screening room at a Burbank condominium complex.
As for this new airport arrest ... Kamaiyah was booked and held on $70,000 bail, before posting bond.
8.5.22 Divine Timing Deluxe (Reloaded) pic.twitter.com/CwtoC2JmGV— ill yaya (@kamaiyah) July 27, 2022 @kamaiyah
Her latest album "Divine Timing" dropped off its deluxe edition a couple of weeks ago ... along with nifty trigger-happy cover art with Kamaiyah clutching 2 pistols and showing off the laser beam.
She's currently supporting the project through her Kreative Kontrol Tour across the West Coast.