Pink Fan Goes Into Labor In Middle Of Mosh Pit, Singer Pauses Concert

PINK FAN GOES INTO LABOR IN MOSH PIT ... Singer Stops Concert!!

2/9/2024 9:55 AM PT
CROWNING AT THE CONCERT
Tik Tok/@miss_chantal

A whole new performance unfolded at Pink's Sydney concert ... with a woman going into labor in the middle of the mosh pit -- and the whole thing has been captured on camera.

The singer called pause at her Allianz Stadium gig halfway through singing "Our Song" ... with the footage picking up after she realizes concertgoers signaling to her that the pregnant fan was wheeled away by a medic.

Pink made light of the situation ... hilariously asking the crowd if "Alecia or Alex is being born right now?" -- in reference to her real birth name, Alecia Beth Moore.

Her comedic delivery didn't end there ... she joked she didn't feel like everyone should be looking at the woman ... and that she needed some privacy.

But her interest was well and truly piqued ... she asked the crowd if she'd actually given birth ... and despite learning that she hadn't yet, she still offered her a heartfelt congratulations.

Now, Pink did express shock that her highly emotional tune "Our Tune" was the one to apparently induce labor ... quipping, "I thought it would've been 'Get the Party Started' or 'Never Gonna Not Dance Again."

After wishing the mother-to-be good luck, Pink carried on with the concert -- the first in the Aussie leg of her 'Summer Carnival' stadium tour.

6/26/23
ASHES TO ASHES
Twitter / @jomas__

One thing for sure about Pink's gigs is that fans are always gonna make it a wild, wacky, and surprising time -- for instance, a fan tossed her mother's ashes on stage during one of her gigs last year.

Ermm, thanks?!

