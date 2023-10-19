Pink Says She Has Respiratory Infection, Postpones More Shows

Pink is taking some time away from her tour ... she says she's suffering from a respiratory infection and is postponing a couple more scheduled shows as a result.

The singer shared the health update Thursday on social media, revealing her diagnosis and saying a doctor advised her to take a step back from performing.

Pink says she's postponing her upcoming Friday and Saturday shows in Vancouver ... and wants to reschedule for another date when she's feeling better.

As we reported ... Pink previously postponed two shows in Washington state earlier this week, explaining "family medical issues require our immediate attention."

Now, Pink's postponed four shows altogether this week ... and she's not indicating when she may be back onstage. After Vancouver, her next scheduled gig is Wednesday in Denver, followed by a pair of shows in Kansas City.

Pink's also got a ton of tour dates in November ... and then she's got a scheduled break for the holidays before picking up the overseas portion of her tour in February when she goes to Australia.