Pink Postpones Concerts Due To Family Medical Emergency

Pink is postponing two of her upcoming shows, because she says there's a medical issue in her family requiring her immediate attention.

The singer announced the postponements of her Tuesday and Wednesday gigs in Tacoma, WA with a social media post Monday, apologizing to her fans for the inconvenience.

In a statement on her social media, Pink says she's sorry, and she's "sending nothing but love and health to all."

It's unclear what's going on back home ... we reached out to Pink's reps, but so far no word back.

Pink previously postponed an earlier concert on her tour back in September, when she said she had a sinus infection. The Texas show was rescheduled to November, but Pink hasn't indicated when her Tacoma shows will happen.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.