Pink Shows Love For Britney Spears During Detroit Concert Amid Divorce to Sam Asghari

Pink showed some love for Britney Spears during a Michigan performance after news surfaced of Brit's split with Sam Asghari.

Pink hit the stage at Comerica Park in Detroit Wednesday and made a slight change to her 2001 song, "Don’t Let Me Get Me," which references Britney. In a video posted on Instagram, Pink belted out the lyrics, "Tired of being compared to damn Britney Spears,” but she changed "damn" to "sweet," making it "sweet Britney Spears."

The crowd loved it and cheered Pink on. Some fans gave their stamp of approval in the comments section under the IG video. One wrote, "Aww that's the kind of support she needs." Another said, "So awesome, love Pink even more for doing that!!"

TMZ broke the story … Britney separated from Sam after the couple got into a heated argument over allegations Britney may have cheated on Sam. Sam then filed for divorce from Britney, citing irreconcilable differences.

We're told Sam moved out of their LA home after their blowout fight. Our sources say Sam believes Britney slept with a male staff member at the house and had a worker film her naked. Not only that … our sources say Sam told close friends Britney attacked him in his sleep.

