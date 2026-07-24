LAPD Breaks Up YouTuber David Dobrik's Birthday Bash With Snoop in Attendance

Fuzz Is Here ... Time to Go Home, Dogg

Play video content Video: Police Break Up David Dobrik Birthday Bash Attended by Snoop Dogg KNN News

YouTuber David Dobrik threw a huge birthday bash with Snoop Dogg in attendance ... and things got so crazy, someone called the cops.

Law enforcement tells TMZ ... LAPD responded to a loud party call after 10 PM Thursday in Sherman Oaks ... and officers hung around until the shindig settled down.

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As you can see, Snoop even talked to the fuzz for a bit ... snapping photos with cops and shaking their hands.

In the end, we're told there were no arrests or citations issued.

We're sure David was relieved it all worked out ... he just put some other legal drama behind him -- settling a lawsuit filed by Jeff Wittek, who sued the social media star for a stunt gone wrong, saying he almost died when David swung him too fast when he was attached to an excavator.

The former Vlog Squad member was suing for $10 million in damages ... but sources told TMZ in May the entire thing is settled, and Jeff dropped the lawsuit. The exact terms were not revealed.