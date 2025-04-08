Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

David Dobrik Says He's Coming Out With New Snacks, Flavored Chips

David Dobrik I Got Ripped So I Could Sell Chips!!!

040825_david_dobrik_kal
SNACK SNEAK PEEK!!!
David Dobrik's expanding his food empire, because he's coming out with a new line of flavored chips ... and it sounds like this is one of his cheat foods.

We got the YouTube star Monday at his pizza shop on the Sunset Strip, Doughbrik’s Pizza, and he told us he was doing a photo shoot for his new food brand, Doughbrik's Snacks, and one of their first offerings ... bags of chips.

040825-david-dobrik-chips
David -- who's with one of his cofounders, Adam Cohen -- shows us the packaging for his Wavers chips and tells us what some of the flavors are ... and he says he's going to be passing them out later this month at some afterparties for a major music festival in the California desert.

The chips will officially launch in the summer and has no cholesterol, no artificial flavors and is low in calories... each bag is only 60 calories.

Menendez Brothers Prison Interview INLINE-hulu

It's funny to see David hawking snacks ... the dude just took a whole year to get ripped, showing off his amazing body transformation on his YouTube channel.

David Dobrik's New Ripped Look
Launch Gallery
David Dobrik's New Ripped Look Launch Gallery

Pizza and chips ... the perfect cheat meal!!!

