David Dobrik Says He's Coming Out With New Snacks, Flavored Chips

Play video content TMZ.com

David Dobrik's expanding his food empire, because he's coming out with a new line of flavored chips ... and it sounds like this is one of his cheat foods.

We got the YouTube star Monday at his pizza shop on the Sunset Strip, Doughbrik’s Pizza, and he told us he was doing a photo shoot for his new food brand, Doughbrik's Snacks, and one of their first offerings ... bags of chips.

David -- who's with one of his cofounders, Adam Cohen -- shows us the packaging for his Wavers chips and tells us what some of the flavors are ... and he says he's going to be passing them out later this month at some afterparties for a major music festival in the California desert.

The chips will officially launch in the summer and has no cholesterol, no artificial flavors and is low in calories... each bag is only 60 calories.

It's funny to see David hawking snacks ... the dude just took a whole year to get ripped, showing off his amazing body transformation on his YouTube channel.