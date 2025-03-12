Influencer David Dobrik Shares One Tip for Getting Ripped Before Summer

Play video content TMZ.com

David Dobrik's telling fans how to transform their bodies, just like him ... and, he says walking on an incline's all ya gotta do!

We caught up with the influencer at the Maybourne Beverly Hills hotel Tuesday night while he was leaving a Snapchat creator event ... and, we had to ask him about his one big fitness tip with beach season just around the corner.

Dobrik says if there's only one thing he could recommend ... it would be for fans to use treadmills on an incline. Listen to the full clip to hear the exact gradient and speed that works for him.

ICYMI ... Dobrik shocked fans back in January when he posted a shirtless selfie -- revealing a totally shredded torso underneath.

He did say he cut out junk food and sugary drinks too ... so, a treadmill alone isn't gonna cut it for fans -- diet's part of it, too!

He posed in his underwear for a Hugo Boss photo shoot a few weeks after revealing his new look ... and, it caused a firestorm -- and a ton of wisecracks from his friends -- in the comments section.

BTW ... Dobrik was just one of many big stars at the Snapchat event -- he rubbed elbows with "Selling Sunset" star Chrishell Stause, YouTuber Francesca Farago, rapper Yung Gravy, Don Benjamin and Cheyenne Davis, among many other social media tastemakers.

During the evening Stause even said the creator she'd most like to collaborate with is Dobrik ... and, she wants to "get him on Season 9" of the hit Netflix show.