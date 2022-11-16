David Dobrik Donates Tomatoes From Pizza Party Launch To Ronald McDonald House

David Dobrik is cashing in on his super popular new pizza joint, but he's also making sure the ingredients don't go to waste ... donating a ton of tomatoes to charity.

A rep for the famous Youtuber-turned-pizza-honcho tells us he donated a whopping 65 lbs. of tomatoes to stock up the Ronald McDonald House kitchen. We're told the tomatoes were used as decoration Sunday at the afterparty for Dobrik's Doughbrik's Pizza place.

As you can see, the fruits (yes, fruits) were front and center at the launch party ... filling up a fountain in the middle of the red carpet. David made the donation Monday to RMHC, and we're told he also sent over a bunch of canned tomatoes for the charity's pantry.

Play video content TMZ.com

TMZ broke the story ... David's new pizza restaurant on the Sunset Strip opened Saturday to huge lines, with some folks camping out for over 10 hours just to get a slice of pie. DD even came out to greet his fans, and they lapped it all up.