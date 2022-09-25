David Dobrik Says YouTuber Jeff Wittek Knew Excavator Stunt Gone Wrong Was Risky

David Dobrik says he shouldn't be held responsible for any injuries suffered by a YouTuber in a social media stunt gone wrong ... claiming the guy knew what he was signing up for.

The influencer just responded to Jeff Wittek's lawsuit against him, with David claiming Jeff knowingly assumed the risks involved with the stunt and can't collect any damages from David just because he got hurt when it went sideways.

TMZ broke the story ... Jeff sued David back in June for more than $10 million, claiming David should have never been behind the controls of the massive excavator used in the stunt, which saw YouTubers being swung around from a rope attached to the excavator shovel.

Jeff says when it was his turn, David started swinging him around too quickly before abruptly slowing down, causing Wittek to slam into the side of the excavator, resulting in broken and fractured bones, plus a torn ligament.