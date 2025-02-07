David Dobrik's New Bod Prompts Saucy Comments From Influencer Pals

David Dobrik has officially entered his thirst trap era ... and while his friends are there to cheer him on, they're not above begging for a job in the process.

Dobrik -- the YouTuber who went through a dramatic body transformation over the last year -- is collaborating again with Hugo Boss, showing off his new chiseled body in the new Boss One boxer briefs. And while Dobrik’s body is nice to look at, it's the comments on the post giving fans a good laugh.

One from cohost Jason Nash continues an ongoing plea to bring back video versions of their podcast "Views," which hasn’t posted a new video in over two years. Fans of the Vlog Squad know this is something Nash has been wanting for a while, ever since he made the move to doing TikTok Lives on the regular.

Dobrik’s friend, model and TV personality Harry Jowsey, chimed in ... “Alright brother relax, you’re stealing my brand.” But don’t worry Harry, we could never forget your bod!

Harry then posted more joking comments with the words seen on a lot of viral thirst traps across the Internet -- we can't repeat the entire NSFW text, but it starts with “no lube, no protection …”

OnlyFans model and long time admirer of Dobrik, Corinna Kopf also commented, simply stating, "I audibly gasped!"