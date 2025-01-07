David Dobrik Reveals Insane Body Transformation

David Dobrik's body has gone from dough to brick ... he just revealed after spending the last 12 months in the gym -- he's now absolutely shredded!!

The internet superstar showed off his insane transformation in a couple YouTube videos that dropped Tuesday afternoon ... explaining that just before last year's New Year's Day, he wanted to turn his life around.

Dobrik said that after years of eating junk food and guzzling sugary drinks -- his body fat percentage had soared to 27.8 percent ... and he was determined to do something about it through 2024's 365 days.

Dobrik's pal, Ilya, helped train him over the last 12 months ... and check out the results, he's jacked!!

In his vlog documenting the transition, his friends were shocked by what his new physique looks like -- with some even joking they were far more attracted to him now.

Dobrik said his body fat percentage has dipped to 13.1 ... and he gained a total of 10.5 pounds of muscle.

As for all of Ilya's hard work to get Dobrik's weight down ... he, in the end, scored a Ferrari.