Ty Dolla $ign Headlines David Dobrik's Epic Halloween House Party

Ty Dolla $ign blew the roof off at David Dobrik's Halloween house party, making the streamer's favorite night of the year one to remember ... and TMZ has exclusive details.

The Grammy-nominated artist and DJ PNP West thrilled the packed-out crowd with bangers like "Don't Kill the Party," "Paranoid" and "Or Nah," while guests danced the night away.

In between songs, partygoers snacked on a massive IT’SUGAR Halloween candy bar which also featured David’s new Wavers by The Original Doughbrik’s Snacks. They stayed energized with Celsius, and hydrated with Voss.

And Ty wasn't the only source of entertainment ... guests also enjoyed a dynamic lineup of activities, including a chance to win $1,000 at the Roobet Casino wheel, paired with casino games, an interactive photo booth, and an open bar featuring Cazcanes Tequila cocktails. The Cazcanes custom menu of themed drinks included the Mystic Margarita with Cazcanes No. 7 Blanco Tequila, the Midnight Spell featuring Cazcanes No. 7 Reposado Tequila, and the Killer Kiss crafted with Cazcanes No. 7 Blanco Tequila, plus Peroni beer.