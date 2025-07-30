Ty Dolla $ign Settles His End of 'Vultures 1' Lawsuit, Claims Against Kanye Still Unresolved

Ty Dolla $ign distanced himself from Kanye West during one of Ye's antisemitic tirades this year, and now he appears to be handling some of his legal issues on his own, too ... Ty just settled a copyright infringement case brought forward by Memphis rap vet Criminal Manne ... even though it looks like Kanye hasn't given up yet.

We broke the story back in November 2024 ... Ye and Ty Dolla $ign were both sued by Criminal Manne, DJ Squeeky and Rayna B. Rufus, who claim they never cleared samples that appeared on the short-lived duo ¥$'s chart-topping "Vultures 1" album released in January last year.

According to docs obtained by TMZ Hip Hop, Ty Dolla $ign and Create Music Group reached a confidential settlement in principle with the parties that they expect to be finalized in the next 30 days ... but the agreement does NOT include Ye or his Yeezy Record Label LLC.

Criminal Manne had argued his vocals from DJ Squeeky's "Drank a Yak (Part 2)" were used at the beginning of "Fuk Sumn" ... once the agreement is finalized, the plaintiffs will file to dismiss the lawsuit with prejudice, ending this particular legal saga for the R&B star.