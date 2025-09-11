David Dobrik Says YouTube Return Gets Creative Juices Flowing

Play video content TMZ.com

David Dobrik is explaining why he's getting back to uploading videos on YouTube ... and he says it's all about getting creative again.

We got the social media star Wednesday at IT'SUGAR at Universal CityWalk Hollywood and our photog asked him the reasoning for his YouTube return.

David's back to uploading vlogs after a three-year break ... but he says he's only going to post videos every other week ... telling us how the landscape's changed in the years since he was uploading multiple videos every week.

Despite all the changes -- algorithms and whatnot -- David tells us he's actually having more fun with YouTube now than when he was younger ... even if he knows he'll never be able to top his old content.

We also asked David what's next for him besides YouTube ... and he's got a lot going on with his food empire.

His chips brand, WAVERS, is now in IT'SUGAR ... and he also hints at his pizza shop, Doughbriks, expanding.