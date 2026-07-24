Nolan Wells' Death: Best Friend Says Horn Island Is 'Very Dangerous'

Play video content Video: Friend Reveals Why He Called Coast Guard After Nolan Didn't Return From Horn Island The Officer Tatum Show

Nolan Wells' best friend says Horn Island is a fun place to anchor with friends, but it's also a "very, very dangerous" place ... and he knows other people who died there before Nolan.

Warren Hudson sat down with YouTuber Brandon Tatum this week and explained why he alerted the Coast Guard after realizing Nolan never made it back from Horn Island.

Warren says it was late at night on July 4 and he hadn't heard from Nolan, so he called up Nolan's mom, Christine, who confirmed she hadn't heard from her son either. He says he then called the Coast Guard.

He says he's known other people who have died on boat trips ... and he worried something bad might have happened to Nolan.

Play video content Video: Nolan Wells Friend Returns To Beach Where He Was Found Dead The Officer Tatum Show

As we told you, Brandon -- also known as "Officer Tatum" -- visited Horn Island with Warren, where they pushed back at the narrative that the party spot is some secluded island. They said up to 2,000 people ventured there to celebrate the 4th of July ... and said Nolan visited with a group of more than 20 people on three boats -- not just three friends.

Warren also claimed friends were panicking while trying to get Nolan to leave the island on their malfunctioning boat ... but Nolan allegedly straight-up refused.

As you know, Nolan's body was found in the water off Horn Island on July 6, and the investigation into his death is ongoing.

Warren said left Horn Island at 4:30 PM and when he got back to the mainland he ate, slept and went to another party ... assuming Nolan was fine and would return on someone else's boat. Warren claims that's a common practice -- going to Horn Island on one person's boat and returning on another.

But Nolan never made it back.

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