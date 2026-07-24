Jay-Z Fighting Grandma of Man Claiming to Be His Son Over 6-Figure Debt

Grandma of Man Claiming to Be My Kid Betta Have My Money

Jay-Z is going after the grandmother of the man who claims he is the rapper's son … and the music mogul wants to make sure the woman can't dodge a 6-figure sum she owes him.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, Jay-Z filed legal docs related to Lillie Coley’s ongoing bankruptcy case.

Jay-Z is asking that the $119K that Lillie was ordered to pay him not be wiped clean as part of her bankruptcy. He said the debt can’t be erased because the judge awarded it due to Lillie’s “fraudulent statements and misrepresentations designed to harass and target” him.

The musician’s lawyer says Lillie, for the past 10 years, has “harassed” him through “numerous unfounded court filings, online harassment campaigns and public statements.”

As you may recall, Lillie’s grandson is Rymir Satterthwaite, who has claimed Jay-Z is his father for years. Jay-Z fought back against those claims in court.

In his suit, Jay-Z claims he has spent hundreds of thousands in legal fees fighting Lillie and Rymir. He pointed out every lawsuit brought against him by Lillie has been dismissed … but he says the pattern of harassment has continued, and he wants to make sure she can't escape from the debt she now owes him.

Lillie asked the court to throw out Jay-Z’s petition, claiming he's failed to meet various procedural requirements. The case is ongoing.