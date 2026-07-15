Dame Dash Rips Jay-Z's Yankee Stadium Shows

Damon Dash isn't giving Jay-Z's Yankee Stadium victory lap a standing ovation ... saying the three-night spectacle looked less like a celebration and more like a carefully crafted marketing ploy.

Dame unloaded on "The Art of Dialogue," picking apart Hov's anniversary shows from a business perspective rather than a musical one. Instead of praising the performances, he questioned why the concerts happened for the 30th anniversary of "Reasonable Doubt" ... arguing the entire production felt designed to push Yankees-branded merch.

According to Dame, all the Yankees logos, jerseys and merch made the concerts feel less like a celebration and more like an ad campaign ... suggesting the music took a back seat to selling product.

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He didn't stop there. Dame also wondered whether some of the crowd shots and promotional activations were organic at all ... floating the idea that people could've been paid to attend as part of a marketing budget, while stressing he didn't actually know if that happened.

The Roc-A-Fella cofounder ultimately said the heavy branding overshadowed the music for him ... adding he'd rather see something fresh than what he viewed as an overly polished nostalgia play.

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Dame also took aim at the cinematic intro that played before the show -- the one featuring Beyoncé shaving Jay-Z's head before he walked onstage.

Dame wasn't buying that scene, either ... calling it forced and fake-looking while arguing it tried way too hard to spotlight Jay and Beyoncé's relationship.

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He even joked he'd never let his own girl cut his hair, insisting the whole thing felt completely "contrived."

From Dame's point of view ... the biggest shows in the Bronx were selling a lot more than just tickets.