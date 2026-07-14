Tory Lanez's Newly Leaked Tracks Are Real, New Album Coming Friday

Tory Lanez's prison rollout might've just started early ... because two unreleased tracks that recently hit the internet are the real deal ... TMZ has learned.

The songs have been making the rounds on social media, with fans debating whether they were genuine Tory leaks or A.I.-generated fakes. But sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ the tracks are authentic.

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The tracks sparked speculation Tory was gearing up to drop new music from behind bars. And turns out, the internet wasn't far off.

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Tory announced Tuesday he'll release a new double album -- "MADE YOU THINK I WAS GONE …BUT" -- on Friday.

The new project will feature two discs ... he's rapping in one and focusing on R&B in the other.

Play video content Video: Tory Lanez Soaked in Blood During Brutal Stabbing TMZ.com

The album artwork also appears to reference the brutal prison attack Tory says he survived last year ... showing a man with his face wrapped in cloth. As TMZ previously reported, Tory claimed he was stabbed 16 times by another inmate in May 2025, leaving him with permanent facial scarring and two collapsed lungs.