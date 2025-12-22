Tory Lanez Blasts ex-L.A. D.A. for 60 Alleged Inaccuracies in Megan Thee Stallion Case

Tory Lanez revealed in his first interview from prison last week that he had new evidence favorable to his appeal after his conviction for shooting Megan The Stallion, and it turns out, the rapper wasn't BS-ing, and he's now going after the former Los Angeles D.A. ... TMZ has learned.

Here's the deal ... Tory's team submitted an official report to the court with testimony from a software expert who reviewed Megan's medical records after Meg was shot by Tory that fateful night in 2020.

After the review, the expert signed the report claiming there were 60 fraudulent errors in the medical findings presented at Tory's 2022 trial by then-L.A. County District Attorney, George Gascon. As you know, Tory was convicted of shooting Megan and sentenced to 10 years in prison. Tory, though, has always maintained his innocence.

According to Tory's team, the most alarming part of the report pertains to a missing document titled “EVIDENCE," specifying that a hospital security guard named Derek Cervantes had bagged, tagged, and transferred "foreign bodies" (i.e. bullet fragments) to the hospital, where Megan was treated for her bullet.

At the trial, detectives testified that Megan's medical records were supplied to the defense by prosecutors and that no bullet fragments were recovered from the hospital. But, Tory says, his report throws all of that testimony into question.

The report also notes numerous irregularities ... such as altered or overwritten text, QR codes that don't work, bogus signatures, inconsistent document formatting, and missing and repeated pages with date and time contradictions. What's more, the report says roughly 300 additional pages of information were withheld from the defense.

And get this ... Tory's team says Megan committed insurance fraud after she received surgery following the shooting. Team Tory says Megan billed Blue Cross $118,000 for the surgery on her injured foot, which they claim lasted only 60 seconds -- a medical impossibility!

Furthermore, Tory's lawyers say the surgeon, Dr. Little, failed to testify during the trial and now cannot be found.

As you know, Tory sat for his first on-cam interview last Friday since his conviction ... and he talked all about his case with an NBC News reporter, saying at one point they were never provided with hundreds of pages of Megan's medical records that hurt their defense at trial.