Megan Thee Stallion Cries in Court Testifying About Tory Lanez, Mental Health

Megan Thee Stallion took the stand Thursday in her defamation case against blogger Milagro "Gramz" Cooper ... and broke down crying while talking about a PSA she once did for suicide prevention!!!

The superstar rapper was being questioned on the stand about the night of the Tory Lanez shooting, when she was shown a bit from a documentary she did with mental health nonprofit org, Never A Bother.

Megan tearfully told jurors she knows what it feels like to "not want to live anymore" and went into detail about the toll the ordeal with Tory and Milagro has taken on her.

Megan also told jurors about battling rumors -- including the one that she was sleeping with her manager, Travis Farris -- and feeling tremendous anxiety as a result.

The attorney also questioned Megan about the surgery she underwent the night of the shooting, discussing the bullet fragments removed from her feet ... and her feelings about the counternarrative she believes Tory and Milagro were pushing online that she wasn't shot.

Megan also went into detail about entering a medical facility to undergo Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) ... therapy she said helps teach you where to store the trauma in your brain.

As we told you, it wasn't a cheap conditioning ... according to previous testimony in the case, the treatment cost the star rapper around $240,000.

Meg also testified she regretted initially not naming Tory as her shooter, claiming she was trying to protect him in the aftermath of the nationwide coverage of the police brutality that claimed George Floyd's life.