Meg Thee Stallion's Ex-Manager Says Deepfake Porn Caused Her to Seek $240K in Therapy

Megan Thee Stallion's former manager took the stand in her defamation trial against blogger Milagro Gramz on Wednesday, telling the jury that the rap star's recovery was a pricey one -- costing her 6-figures' worth of therapy sessions!!!

Travis Farris -- AKA T-Farris -- testified that Megan spent $240,000 attending a 4-week therapy session to deal with the emotional distress she says she felt after Gramz made a string of posts ... one of which included a deepfake porn video believed to be real by many online.

Farris detailed in court about how Megan came to him in tears and even apologized for him having to witness the video, sparking her decision to undergo therapy.

Farris recalled that he rushed to Megan's side at the hospital after he received a text about the July 2020 shooting for which Tory Lanez was eventually found guilty ... leading to their current path in life.

Megan's attorneys officially went on record that she's been diagnosed with PTSD. They informed the court that the doctor who diagnosed her, Dr. Lenore Walker, is scheduled to testify as a witness later today.

T-Farris also firmly denied Milagro's claims that he and Megan had been in a romantic relationship. He says the two had a close-knit work bond, which he likened to a "big brother/little sister" dynamic that developed after he took over managerial duties shortly before Megan's mother fell ill and died in 2019.

Megan claims Milagro was fed negative information from Tory Lanez's camp and Megan's legal team has floated the possibility that Milagro and Tory's dad, Sonstar Peterson, were in a romantic relationship ... pointing to alleged text messages in which Sonstar gave Milagro direct instructions how to get into the security gate of his Tarzana home and the pair ended the exchange with "love you" texts.